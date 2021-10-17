South Buffalo field of dreams to get makeover

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a case of if you re-build it, they will come in South Buffalo.

State Senator Tim Kennedy, along with city officials, secured just over $3 million for major upgrades to baseball facilities at Okell Park.

That's located between South Park Avenue and Hopkins Street.

The money will be used for things like a new synthetic turf, new t-bal" diamond and indoor batting cages.

Other improvements include the addition of new lighting and a scoreboard.

A nearby playground will also be renovated.