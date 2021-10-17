Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

South Buffalo field of dreams to get makeover

$3.3 million in improvements coming to Okell Park
items.[0].image.alt
City of Buffalo
1016 Okell Pic for Web.jpg
Posted at 9:56 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 21:56:59-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a case of if you re-build it, they will come in South Buffalo.

State Senator Tim Kennedy, along with city officials, secured just over $3 million for major upgrades to baseball facilities at Okell Park.

That's located between South Park Avenue and Hopkins Street.

The money will be used for things like a new synthetic turf, new t-bal" diamond and indoor batting cages.

Other improvements include the addition of new lighting and a scoreboard.

A nearby playground will also be renovated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!