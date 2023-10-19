South Buffalo Charter School hosts Mental Health Night for students, parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — South Buffalo Charter School hosted a Mental Health Night for families on Wednesday to help students learn how to cope with mental health issues and to connect parents to community resources.

The evening came as part of the school's Mental Wellness Month. School leaders pointed to the increased need for support for students over the past few years.

"A huge need is in the schools," said South Buffalo Charter School counselor Carole Taggart. "Within the last couple of years, we've increased our counseling staff to try to meet the needs of our students."

The evening gave students a chance to participate in yoga and fitness activities and make tools to cope with stress like stress balls and scented PlayDoh.

"We thought doing events like this would be really important for them to teach them some skills, teach the parents some skills and information that they could also use at home to help their kids," said Taggart.

Parents who attended the event got to listen to Charlie Peck from Thriving Educator, as well as speak with community support groups to learn how to help their kids manage stress.

If you or someone you know is in need of urgent mental health help, Erie and Niagara County Crisis Services are available 24/7.



Erie County: (716) 834-3131

Niagara County: (716) 285-3515

Resources like Compeer Buffalo are also available to help your children cope with mental health struggles.