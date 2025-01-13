Sources: Joseph Gramaglia informed he will no longer serve as Buffalo Police Commissioner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sources tell 7 News Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon has informed Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia that he will no longer serve as commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department as the mayor moves in a different direction.

Gramaglia was appointed commissioner in March of 2022 by former Mayor Byron Brown and has supervised every detective unit in the department.

He joined the Buffalo Police Department in 1996 as a patrol officer and rose through the department ranks. In 2008, he was promoted to lieutenant. In 2013, Gramaglia was promoted once again - this time to captain and assigned to lead the Homicide/Crimes Against Persons division. He was promoted to Chief in 2016.

Gramaglia became one of the most visible faces of Buffalo following the racist massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022. He has been an advocate for evidence-based policing, using data to target gun violence.

Andrew Harnik/AP Buffalo, N.Y., Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia testifies during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

A native of Poughkeepsie, Gramaglia is the son of a state trooper. He grew up in Lackawanna and attended Bishop Timon High School in South Buffalo. He received his associate degree in criminal justice from Hilbert College, a bachelor's degree in communication at SUNY Fredonia, and a master's degree in public administration from SUNY Buffalo State.

According to his city bio, Gramaglia currently serves as president of Major Cities Chiefs' Association.

This is a breaking news story.