Soup Fest at Buffalo's Broadway Market

Event featured soups from nine local restaurants
Posted at 5:43 PM, Mar 19, 2022
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The weather took a turn for the worse Saturday, with colder temperatures and some rain.

So it was a perfect day for a nice hot bowl of soup.

Soup Fest took place Saturday at the Broadway Market in Buffalo.

The event featured some of the area's best soups from nine local restaurants:

- 773 North

- Apa's Kitchen

- Babcia's Pierogi

- Blue Fire BBQ

- Cabana Sams

- Cake Crazy/Crazy Good

- East Eden

- Margie's Soul Food

- Pott's Deli and Grille

The soups varied in price, but the event itself was free to get in.

People also got to judge their favorite soups, with six different awards handed out at the end of the day.

