Souls to the Polls as early voting begins in Erie County

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Election Day is a week from Tuesday, but you don't have to wait that long to have your voice heard.

Saturday marking the first day of early voting here in New York.

The Erie County Board of Elections says 4,157 people have cast their ballot so far.

There are nine days to take advantage of early voting with nearly 40 polling places to choose from here in Erie County.

A grassroots effort in East Buffalo throwing a community party of sorts to help kick off the election, and they did it with a Halloween theme.

An event called Souls to the Polls took place Saturday at the Delavan Grider Community Center on East Delavan Avenue.

The event is a celebration of our right to vote.

The days activities included food, games and live entertainment.

Souls to the Polls is a faith-based movement dedicated to uniting faith leaders and their congregations in order to strengthen the voting power of everyone in the community.

Early voting locations are open from 9 to 5 on weekends, and noon to 9 on weekdays.

Early voting ends next Sunday ahead of the general election on Tuesday, November 7.