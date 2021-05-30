Watch
Sons and Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War hold Memorial Day ceremony at Forest Lawn

Lilia Wood
Memorial Day ceremony at Forest Lawn
Forest Lawn Memorial Day ceremony
Posted at 3:32 PM, May 30, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sons and Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War held a Memorial Day ceremony at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo on Sunday.

The ceremony which takes place every year at Section 14 of the Forest Lawn Cemetery, honors veterans from the Civil War who are buried in that section.

"I need to remember the men and women that served before me, and many of whom died while in service," said William R. Parker, Sons of Union Veterans.

New York State became the first state to recognize Memorial Day in 1873.

