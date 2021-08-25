Sonic Drive-In to open on Elmwood in North Buffalo Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sonic Drive-In will open its doors on Elmwood Avenue in North Buffalo for the first time Thursday.

The grand opening for the new location at the corner of Elmwood and Hertel Avenues is set for 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

“We are so excited to open a Sonic in the heart of Buffalo” said Rachelle Keller, Director of Marketing. “It has taken a lot of hard work to get this building ready, especially through a pandemic, but we are ready and can’t wait to serve the city of good neighbors!”

Mini footballs with a Sonic logo will be given away to the first 200 guests and the 716th customer will win free sonic for a year.

Located at 1876 Elmwood Avenue Sonic says it is hiring all positions and those who are interested should text CHERRY to 85000.

There is also a Sonic-Drive In on Union Road in Cheektowaga.