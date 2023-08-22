Sonic Drive-In North Buffalo to celebrate turning two with Paw Patrol meet and greet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sonic Drive-In on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo announced it has some special plans for August 29.

According to Sonic, it will celebrate turning two years old with a meet and greet from two special guests from Paw Patrol from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition, there will be $2 specials on the following items all day: Chili Cheese Hot Dogs, All-American Hot Dogs, Ice Cream Sundaes, 3-piece Cinna Snacks, and all Kids Meals.

“We are so grateful and can’t thank the North Buffalo community enough for all your support over the last two years. We look forward to creating more delicious food, drinks, and memorable experiences in the years to come!” - Marketing Director, Rachelle Keller

You can find more information here.