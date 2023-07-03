Son of a victim in Tops mass shooting holding a book signing in several locations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 33-year-old Mark Talley holds a book signing in several Tops Friendly Markets locations across Western New York as a way to remember and honor his mother and others that were killed in the Tops mass shooting.

“5/14: The Day the Devil Came to Buffalo” is the book that Talley has sold over 500 copies.

Talley tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person he’s controlling his emotions while sitting down for his book signing inside the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

It’s where his 62-year-old mother, Geraldine Talley, was one of the ten victims murdered on May 14th, 2022.

“It’s surreal, but my feelings are numb right now to everything,” he says.

Though having his book published is what Talley says is the brick in the foundation he’s trying to build.

He says he’s going to the suburban areas to spread awareness of racism.

“It talks about me and my mother’s relationship growing up, and we immediately get into 514,” Talley says. “And how everything was for me through my lenses afterward.”

Through Talley’s lenses are what others say they can’t wait to read.

“It’s going to be a difficult book to read," says Stephanie Mjia, a resident says. "But a needed one to read, I work in housing and health policies, and I’ve been looking forward to seeing his perspective to see what else we can do for the community.”

You can find “5/14: The Day the Devil Came to Buffalo” at the Erie County Library, Amazon, Barnes and Nobles, and several bookstores in Buffalo such as Alice, Ever After Books, and Fitz Books & Waffles.