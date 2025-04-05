'Something I loved to do': Officer Blackchief honored with Hero Award after life-changing accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been over two years since Officer Troy Blackchief was hit during a high-speed chase in the area of Genesee Street and Union Road.

He suffered a skull fracture and brain injury, undergoing multiple surgeries and spending months in rehabilitation facilities across the country.

After a challenging recovery, Blackchief was recognized for his commitment to service and heroism by the 100 Club of Buffalo on Friday, during the 66th Hero Awards Dinner. Along with 13 other local heroes, he received accolades for his dedication to protecting and serving his community.

"Spent 18 years working the road until the incident happened," Blackchief said. "It was for something I loved to do."

Though the incident cut his career short, Blackchief is proud of the time he served. He said he wants to be remembered not for how it ended, but for his contributions throughout his career.

"My career is not defined by the way it ended," he said. "I had a lot of great years, and I put my whole heart into it."

For nearly two decades, Blackchief served his community. Now, he's grateful for their support during his recovery.

"I want to thank the people from the community, and my own police department," Blackchief said. "People put a lot of work into my recovery and were there for support for my family."

Blackchief's legacy isn't defined by that one moment, and he encourages others to consider a career in law enforcement.

"If you want to be a police officer, I can honestly say it's a great job," he said. "It's something we need out there on the streets. It's fun, and I didn't dread going to work; I loved it."