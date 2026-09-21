'Somebody does know something': Reward for information on Dunkirk double homicide as anniversary approaches

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crimestoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the murders of Jerry Nickerson Jr. and Mark Trautman. The two men were found dead inside their home on Lake Shore Drive East in the Town of Dunkirk on November 3, 2006.

The investigation, led by State Police, has gone cold for nearly 20 years, but now, new DNA testing could finally move the case forward.

A cut phone line, unidentified blood at the scene and one roommate who shouldn't have been home the night they were killed. Investigators believe these critical pieces of evidence could finally shatter a decades-long silence and solve the baffling mystery.

On this episode of Voices of the Voiceless, Rhiannon Browning and Maki Becker discuss the double homicide with pleas for help from the victims' daughters and details on the investigation so far from police.

You can watch the full episode in the video player above or on YouTube. You can also listen to and download the episode and subscribe to Voices of the Voiceless anywhere you stream podcasts.