Some Western New York concerts that were canceled in 2020 are now rescheduled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some Western New York concerts that were scheduled to take place in 2020 but were postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 have now been rescheduled.

You can find an updated list below.

Luke Bryan

NEW DATE: Saturday, August 14, 2021

WHERE: Darien Lake

Billy Joel

NEW DATE: Saturday, August 14, 2021

WHERE: Highmark Stadium

Maroon 5

NEW DATE: Wednesday, September 1, 2021

WHERE: Darien Lake

Zac Brown Band

NEW DATE: Sunday, September 5, 2021

WHERE: Darien Lake

Justin Bieber

NEW DATE: Saturday, May 14, 2022

WHERE: KeyBank Center

The Doobie Brothers

NEW DATE: Saturday, June 18, 2022

WHERE: Darien Lake

Backstreet Boys

NEW DATE: Sunday, July 3, 2022

WHERE: Darien Lake

Matchbox 20

NEW DATE: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

WHERE: Darien Lake

Def Leppard and Motley Crue

NEW DATE: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

WHERE: Highmark Stadium

SPECIAL GUESTS: Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts

There are several others that were postponed or canceled that have not been rescheduled at this point.

You can find listings of upcoming events at KeyBank Center here, Highmark Stadium here, Darien Lake here and Artpark here.