Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Some Western New York concerts that were canceled in 2020 are now rescheduled

items.[0].image.alt
Alexey Tulenkov
Alexey Tulenkov
Ticketmaster may reportedly require concertgoers to verify vaccine, negative COVID test before attending shows
Posted at 1:34 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 13:34:49-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some Western New York concerts that were scheduled to take place in 2020 but were postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 have now been rescheduled.

You can find an updated list below.

Luke Bryan
NEW DATE: Saturday, August 14, 2021
WHERE: Darien Lake

Billy Joel
NEW DATE: Saturday, August 14, 2021
WHERE: Highmark Stadium

Maroon 5
NEW DATE: Wednesday, September 1, 2021
WHERE: Darien Lake

Zac Brown Band
NEW DATE: Sunday, September 5, 2021
WHERE: Darien Lake

Justin Bieber
NEW DATE: Saturday, May 14, 2022
WHERE: KeyBank Center

The Doobie Brothers
NEW DATE: Saturday, June 18, 2022
WHERE: Darien Lake

Backstreet Boys
NEW DATE: Sunday, July 3, 2022
WHERE: Darien Lake

Matchbox 20
NEW DATE: Tuesday, August 2, 2022
WHERE: Darien Lake

Def Leppard and Motley Crue
NEW DATE: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
WHERE: Highmark Stadium
SPECIAL GUESTS: Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts

There are several others that were postponed or canceled that have not been rescheduled at this point.

You can find listings of upcoming events at KeyBank Center here, Highmark Stadium here, Darien Lake here and Artpark here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong