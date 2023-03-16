Some Western New York communities begin lifting winter parking restrictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many communities across Western New York put overnight parking restrictions in place through the winter, from November to April.
In some communities, those restrictions are being lifted early due to favorable weather.
- Village of Depew — "The overnight parking ban in Village of Depew, NY has been lifted. However, we ask that residents park their cars off the street when snow is forecasted to help make it easier for our DPW plow crews to clear the streets."
- Village and Town of Lancaster — "The overnight winter parking ban is now over in both the Village of Lancaster and Town of Lancaster."
- Town of Tonawanda — "Supervisor Joseph Emminger: “It took a while longer this year due to Mother Nature but effective immediately, the Tonawanda Town Board is lifting overnight winter parking restrictions in the Town. Enjoy spring and the slightly warmer temperatures headed our way. We’ve all earned it!“