Some truckers ready to hit the road before winter storm

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some truckers are on their way to get away from the snowstorm that’s headed to hit Western New York.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person spoke with trucker Mike Gimpel who has been on the road for 40 years, so this incoming winter storm isn’t going to phase him.

Gimpel says he’s ready to make it to his destination before the tractor trailer bans take effect Saturday morning.

“I got a heavy load on. I'm heavy so that’s a lot better when this kind of weather,” he says. “I'm heading to Missouri, but I'm going to Ohio to the Lovers down there that’s where I'll be staying the night at. Hopefully it doesn't get as bad down there as it’s supposed to get here.”

Gimpel has this message for any new truckers that may be facing their first snow storm.

“Pay attention to your surroundings, road conditions, and if there’s no spray coming off the road when you’re driving on it but it’s shining, that's ice,” the long time trucker says. “So yeah, slow it down. Pay attention to what you’re doing. Especially the overpasses and bridges because they are the ones that freezes first.”

Many truckers like Gimpel come to Jim’s Truck Plaza where they’ll be serving their customers no matter what old man winter has in store.

“We’re always open 24/7, no matter the weather,” says worker Russell Rubel. “The only times we lock up is during blackouts.”

Rubel says Jim's learned from the Christmas 2022 blizzard.

“After what happened last year, I think we definitely prepared enough for the storm,” Rubel says.

Until then, truckers like Gimpel will be on the road ready for whatever comes.

“Drivers please pay attention to the trucks and try not to cut them off,” Gimpel says. “We can’t stop on a dime like you guys can. Just be safe and have a good year.”