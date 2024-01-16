Watch Now
Some school districts announce closures for Wednesday as more lake effect snow is expected

First student school bus
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jan 16, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another round of lake effect snow is expected to impact portions of the WNY region which has led to some school districts announcing closures for Wednesday.

Some of the school districts that will be closed on Wednesday include Buffalo Public Schools, West Seneca Central School District, Williamsville Central School District, Sweet Home Central School District, Amherst Central Schools, and Hamburg Central School District.

These are not all of the school districts that will be closed Wednesday, you can find the latest closings on our website here and check with your district as well.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 6 p.m. for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties for 4 to 7 inches of snow.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in place from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Thursday for Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties for 1 to 3 feet of snow in the most persistent bands.

You can find the latest weather information here.

