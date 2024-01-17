Some school districts announce closures for Thursday as lake effect snow impacts portions of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another round of lake effect snow is impacting portions of the Western New York region which has led to some school districts announcing closures for Thursday.

Some of the school districts that will be closed on Thursday include Buffalo Public Schools, West Seneca Central School District, Williamsville Central School District, Sweet Home Central School District, Hamburg Central School District, Orchard Park Central School District and Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District.

These are not all of the school districts that will be closed Thursday, you can find the latest closings on our website here and check with your district as well.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in place until 7 p.m. on Thursday for Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 7 p.m. Wednesday for Niagara County.

You can find the latest weather information from the 7 Weather team here.