Some school districts announce closures for Friday as snow continues to impact portions of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As lake effect snow continues to impact portions of the Western New York region, some schools have announced closures for Friday.

Some of the school districts that will be closed on Friday include Buffalo Public Schools, West Seneca Central School District, Orchard Park Central School District,Lackawanna City School District and Lancaster Central School District.

These are not all of the school districts that will be closed on Friday, you can find the latest closings on our website here and check with your district as well.

