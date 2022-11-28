Some relief at the pump as gas prices decrease locally and nationally

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Motorists are getting some relief at the pump as gas prices are on the decline locally and nationally.

According to AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY), the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.55, which is down 11 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.79, which is down six cents from one week ago.

AAA WCNY said one of the reasons for the decline is lower oil prices.

You can find averages from across the state below:

Batavia - $3.62 (down 9 cents from last week)

Buffalo - $3.73 (down 3 cents from last week)

Elmira - $3.64 (down 5 cents from last week)

Ithaca - $3.79 (down 1 cent from last week)

Rochester - $3.76 (down 4 cents from last week)

Rome - $3.82 (down 7 cents from last week)

Syracuse - $3.73 (down 4 cents from last week)

Watertown - $3.85 (down 6 cents from last week)

According to AAA WCNY, the national average has fallen since it peaked at around $5 in June but this year’s Thanksgiving average gas prices were the highest since it started keeping records in 2000.