Some gyms go to vaccine only entry

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A week after the mask mandate was put into effect for all indoor businesses in Erie County, some gyms say they are going to a vaccine-only entry.

“It was a business decision that was best for us and it’s been really well received,” said Erika Brason, owner of Rebel Ride in East Amherst.

The sign on the door of Rebel Ride says the mask mandate won’t be enforced because this business is requiring all customers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering.

“It was the right decision because we had people who we knew wouldn’t come back because they had to wear masks again. We really didn’t want to go back to that,” she said.

Brason is the owner and founder of Rebel Ride, a boutique cycling studio in the Northtowns. She says after several surveys and polling her customers, she found out many didn’t want to workout with masks again.

“A lot of people were in favor of a 100% vaccine facility. We knew that would be something well received,” she said.

Brason says vaccine cards are checked at the door as customers are checked in. Once a customer shows their fully vaccinated, they’re added to the system.

“I don’t want to cause people not to come in, but this is out of my control.”

At Catalyst Fitness in Amherst, owner Amy Bueme says that facility will be a vaccine-only gym.

Reached by phone, Bueme told us it gives her customers an option on where they want to workout. If they’re fully vaccinated, and don’t want to wear a mask, customers can come to the Amherst location, otherwise they can mask up at another Catalyst location.

Bueme and other business owners say they ask for patience sand understanding while business owners in Erie County try to comply with the new COVID guidelines.

“This is a very very tough situation, and yes it’s political,” Brason said. “People are divided and feel very strongly about the way things are so for whatever reason they’re not okay with it. At the end of the day it isn’t my decision. I’m being directed by government.”