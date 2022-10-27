Some business owners concerned over 'bad activity' in Allentown.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some people who live and work in one of Buffalo's busiest neighborhoods said they have concerns about crime and bad activity.

Allentown is known for its shopping, food and nightlife.

"Allentown has always always always been a very, very vibrant neighborhood," Shawn Richter, director of operations for Jim's Steakout, said.

There have been a lot of investments in this part of the city recently, including ongoing construction along Allen Street.

"We've been working on beautification," Patty MacDonald, president of the Allentown Association said.

But, some business owners are also concerned about what they have been seeing recently.

"You know bad people and bad activity down in the Allentown area. A lot of pan-handing, being very aggressive towards people passing by," Richter said.

He said this kind of behavior is getting out of hand.

7 News' Kristen Mirand asked Richter if the owner of Jim's Steakout was considering moving off of Allen Street if the activity persists.

"Well we have two locations. We have one close by on Chippewa and another one on Elmwood. It is not out of the realm of possibility," he answered.

MacDonald said there are some violent disturbances which is often happening between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

"That's when a shooting took place. That's when cars are speeding around and driving into houses which has happened six times in the last several weeks," she said.

Richter even said it has nothing to do with customers on Allen Street, but the people hanging around the area.

"It's people that know that there's a lot of activity down there and they're coming - this is a destination for them to possibly prey on someone they don't know and take advantage," he said,

He said he would like to see one thing happen to address the concerns.

"I would like to see more police down on the streets walking the beat, pushing these people out of the area," he explained.

Despite recent incidents, 7 News looked at data comparing this year's crime numbers to past years.

YEARS CRIME INCIDENTS ON ALLEN STREET 2022 64 (as of Monday 10/24) 2021 52 2020 54 2019 107 2018 134 2017 117

According to the Buffalo Police Department, there have been four shootings so far this year in the Allentown area and five shootings last year. Robberies, burglaries and larcenies are all down at this time, according to BPD.

7 News did reach out to BPD to see if they would be adding patrols in this area, spokesperson Mike DeGeorge said, "There are regular and detail patrols in the Allentown area."