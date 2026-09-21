Some Buffalo traffic signals stay broken for weeks, despite city's promise to fix them faster

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several traffic signals across Buffalo have been out or operating on temporary equipment for extended periods, despite a budget pledge from city officials to keep parts in stock to speed up repairs.

Last week, a traffic signal at Bidwell and Elmwood was repaired after being out for more than two weeks. The city fixed the light after 7 News' reporting, but said the lengthy repair time was due to waiting for a replacement part. Following that report, residents reached out about other concerning intersections across the city.

A traffic signal at Sycamore and Jefferson was out for approximately nine days after a car crash that damaged the pole, according to the Buffalo Police. The light was out between Sept. 8 and Sept. 17. I've learned two separate crashes occurred at the intersection while the signal was out: On Sept. 9, a two-vehicle crash with one injury was reported. On Sept. 16, there was another two-vehicle crash after which a female involved requested an ambulance for an arm injury.

And viewers reached out to tell me about other concerning traffic signals.

At Richmond and Auburn, a traffic pole is visibly leaning and showing signs of rust. The city told me it is aware of the concern, saying the Department of Public Works plans to send inspectors to assess the pole's condition and determine what repairs or replacement is needed.

At Linden and Colvin, a temporary traffic signal has been in place since at least the spring, according to neighbors.

The ongoing issues stand in contrast to a commitment made during Mayor Sean Ryan's first budget address back in April, when Ryan confirmed a proposed 25% property tax increase. Deputy Mayor Benjamin Swanekamp explained the increased revenue would help ensure quicker repair times for downed traffic signals.

"A few times this past year there have been signals at major intersections out for weeks," Swanekamp said at the time. "We wanna make sure we have all the parts in stock so when a traffic signal goes down a crew can get out right away and fix it."

When asked why repairs are still taking so long, the city emailed the following: