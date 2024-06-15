BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some local authors came to the Buffalo United Charter School Friday night to not only celebrate the school's 20th anniversary but also to share their love of reading with students.

Jayceon McCrimager is a fourth grader at the Buffalo United Charter School.

His favorite type of book?

“Murder mysteries,” he says. “It’s because you have to solve it like the person who’s dead, you have to find out who’s the murderer.”

His mother says just the other day she had a conversation with her son about the importance of reading.

“The other day he had a word that was inconvenient and he didn’t know how to say it,” Latosha Hunter, a parent says. “So I was like see if you would have read a book then you would’ve known how to say that word.”

Toni Amos is the author of Kind Kid Crew and a fan of the Zeneta and Zaire Book Club. It was created by Zeneta Everhart now a common council member after the Top mass shooting that wounded her son.

“Everything that Zaire and Zeneta Book Club is doing is really helping to meet the needs of our children,” Amos says. “And I think seeing themselves and using black authors to actually come and read to black children. I think it means a lot especially for this Juneteenth weekend so just being part of the mission to help our children to be able to read better.”

“It's really about humanity. That's what the book club is about bringing humanity back into our children’s lives and we hope that the adults will pick up the books too, says Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart of Masten District City of Buffalo.





A parent and child partnership that reminds us all to be lifelong learners.

“It's just wonderful they’re getting the opportunity to be able to learn more about reading is knowledge,” says Hunter. “And definitely know how to read is something they can do as a hobby.”

