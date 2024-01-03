Some Amherst residents outraged over tax hike, others say they understand the need for the increase

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of neighbors in Amherst feel their voices are not being heard by their elected officials.

Many residents spoke up at Tuesday night's town board meeting, which pulled the curtain back on several key issues that have neighbors frustrated.

Residents discussed projects in the town including the streetlight replacement project, which cost more than $30 million, and delays to the redevelopment of the Westwood Country Club.

They are upset over the proposed 11.4% property tax increase. One resident at the meeting said, "This is going to hurt moms and pops. This is going to hurt my family. This is going to hurt the middle class."

While many are angry, Amherst residents Ed and Tracy said they understand.

"You know they haven't raised the taxes in a while and everything else is going up and it's not a significant raise," said Ed.

"I know inflation has been high the last couple of years and I know the government's expenses have gone up just like everybody elses," said Tracy.

They also said they do everything they can to stay informed so they knew this was coming.

Dirk Rabenhold owns a home and business in Amherst. He said there wasn't enough done to educate the public about the hike before it was approved.

"The piece that didn't make any sense in terms of a transparency thing is why wouldn't they have voted prior to the election?" said Rabenhold.

According to Rabenhold, the higher rates are making residents question numerous projects the town is spending money on like the former Westwood Country Club site which the town closed on last year and plans to turn into a park.

A spokesperson for Supervisor Brian Kulpa told 7 News the hike will also go to fund police and highway vehicles which were moved to the operating budget. She said there are contractual obligations so employee salaries are going up like they do every year. According to the spokesperson, the tax increase means on a $250,000 home the estimated increase is about $234 a year.