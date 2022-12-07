Some advocates in WNY crossing their fingers for Gov. Hochul to sign Puppy Mill Bill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several Western New York advocates hope Gov. Kathy Hochul signs the Puppy Mill Bill before 2022 ends.

These local advocates tell 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that most of the four-legged friends have faced tough conditions in most puppy mills, including eating their own feces.

"That is a behavior that we try to break afterwards.," says Emily Burow, Prescient of Allie & Pals Rescue. "Some dogs are never broken from it, but yeah that is a condition a lot of mill dogs do face."

That's why this bill has been pushed by several advocates from rescue shelters, who say they worked so hard for the bill to pass by the Senate and State Assembly.

"First of all, it has taken us four years from various groups across the state to get these two bills passed through the legislature," says Deb Gick, a Smart Saving Mill Rescue member. "So it has been a very intensive effort on everybody's part."

If it passes, this bill will prohibit the sales of dogs, cats, and rabbits by retail pet shops, but authorize space for adoption while partnering with local rescues.

"They may not be losing money of overpriced dogs, but they will be making money with the adoptions," Gick says. "People will go ahead and buy new dog beds, food, things like that and will have permanent customers."

But many pet shop owners fear this will take a big bite out of their bottom lines if Gov. Hochul signs the legislation.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person reached out to two local pet stores, Pets Plus, who is unable to speak, and Barking Boutique, who sent a statement saying in part:

The activists are not telling the truth about A.4283/S.1130. It will NOT stop bad breeders, it will NOT stop



animal trafficking, it will NOT improve transparency and will NOT improve the lives of New York



families.



I own the Barking Boutique, a new pet store in Buffalo. We've been open less than one year,



and during that time, we have connected nearly 1,000 healthy puppies with happy families.



My team and I are committed to working solely with licensed, USDA approved breeders, all of



whom I have also inspected personally.



Our commitment to transparency is our Puppy Promise to families and guarantees that will be



paired with the right type of happy, healthy puppy for their family and their lifestyle, and that



we will be there to coach and train them on their journey. This is what owners want—someone



to help them, inform them and guide them.



If Gov. Hochul signs this bill, New York laws protecting animals and consumers will be



eliminated. Families will be forced to either shelters, which cannot guarantee the health or origin



of their animals, or to the Internet and become among the skyrocketing number of pet scam



victims, to find the puppy they want.



The best way to stop bad breeders is to improve and vigorously enforce regulations overseeing



breeders, pet stores and shelters alike. NOT sinking responsible small businesses like mine.







David Boelkes, Owner, Barking Boutique



A Gov. Kathy Hochul's office representative says Hochul is reviewing the legislation.

"I think it has been a long time coming and something that needs to be passed," says Emily Burow. "And having all of that information just at our fingertips I don't think that it's any reason it shouldn't be."

Deb Gick says if Hochul doesn't sign this bill, then everyone would have to start from scratch.

"We're urging the public to email or call Gov. Hochul at 518-474-8390," she says. "Or if you're lucky, you can speak with one of her representatives."