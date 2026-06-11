Soldier from WNY dies in California

A soldier from Western New York died in a training accident Wednesday in California.

Specialist Adrian Bonsey, a combat engineer assigned to the 9th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, was killed during an exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Stewart. According to ABC station WJCL, he was hit by an M2 Bradley military vehicle.

Spc. Bonsey attended Amherst Central High School and answered the call to serve his country in 2023.

Spc. Bonsey was deployed to Poland in 2024 and earned two Army Achievement Medals during his military career, according to the 3rd Infantry.

Spc. Bonsey was 29 years old.

