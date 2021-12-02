Social media threats prompt remote learning for Lockport High School, Lockport High School West

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Threats made via social media have pushed students at Lockport High School and Lockport High School West into remote learning, Thursday.

In a post on their website, the Lockport School District says the move was made out of an abundance of caution and that police and the FBI are working with the district to interview students and further investigate the concerning posts.

All after school and athletic events at the High School are cancelled for Thursday, 12/2/2021. All other schools in the district are operating as normal.