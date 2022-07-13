Soaring inflation has more people shopping at thrift stores

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Like many of us, Colleen Poodry is feeling the pain of rising prices. She says, "Everything goes up except your paycheck and if it does it's only like 8-dollars."

That's why she and so many others are shopping at thrift stores. Linda Maraszek, Marketing Manager at Goodwill, has noticed a lot more people thrifting lately and explains, "Inflation has actually sent some new shoppers our way because people are really watching their wallets, prices are going up, there are shortages everywhere and you can always find some really great brands. Some things new with tags, right here on the racks at Good Will."

Here's a list of some of the prices at Goodwill:

Men's and Women's short sleeve shirts: $4.99

Long sleeve: $5.99

Pants and jeans: $6.99

Kids clothing averages around $3.00 an item.

They also have a color of the week sale where shoppers can save even more. It's half off on designated tag colors each week beginning Sundays.

Linda says if you have never shopped at a thrift store you might want to consider it because you can save a lot of money. " A family of 4 will spend about $2,500 dollars a year just on clothing alone. That's a lot, right? So if you come to Goodwill you can probably save...I would say at least 50 to 60 percent ."

Savings shoppers like Colleen Poodry, who's shopping for her nine grandchildren, appreciate now more than ever. "You can't beat the prices and you find good, quality items if you really look," Poodry says.