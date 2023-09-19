Snyder woman found dead after fall from moving vehicle on Thruway near 290 interchange

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Snyder woman was found dead after falling from a moving vehicle on the New York State Thruway.

According to New York State Police, Gabriel Turner, 32, was a passenger in a Ford F550 tow truck when she exited the vehicle from the passenger side while the truck was moving on the I-90 east near the I-290 interchange around 8:15 p.m. Monday.

Troopers found Turner dead on the shoulder of the thruway.

Investigators say the driver of the truck was a 34 year-old Buffalo man. Turner was taken to the Erie County Medical Center for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.