Snowy streets more than a week after major snowstorm, Buffalo Common Council looks at revising snow plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Stephen Bochniarz has been living in North Buffalo for ten years and says snow covered streets more than one week after a major snowfall is unacceptable.

"It’s been almost over a week since we've actually seen a plow,” Bochniarz said. "Asking us to wait over a week is not fair."

Bochniarz and his neighbors tell me this is what roads looked like before noon on Tuesday.

Stephen Bochniarz

They say at 12:30 P.M., a plow finally made a pass down their street this is what they looked like at 2 P.M.

Natalie Fahmy

"The roads, they're hard enough to drive let alone walk down," Bochniarz said.

Bochniarz says it took several calls to the city, plus someone falling and getting hurt for that plow to come by.

"And I’m really eager to know what the response is going to be moving forward," Bochniarz said.

As streets are still covered in snow, the Buffalo Common Council is looking at how they can revise their snow plan.

"We should always be evolving and a lot of that comes from the residents," Council member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt said.

Wyatt said the snow removal plan has not been changed for at least seven years.

"We have an opportunity to improve it,” Wyatt said. “Especially knowing we are coming up on another possible snowfall in the next few days."

Wyatt said something they will consider revising is alternate parking rules.

"This particular plan may not have worked as we would like because there were some issues involving alternate parking," Wyatt said.

"I get the alternate parking rule,” Bochniarz said. “But if you're going to put them in motion, you have to do your part too."

Both Wyatt and Bochniarz say change is overdue.

"This was just unacceptable," Bochniarz said.

"We can learn from it and improve," Wyatt said.

You can call 311 for non-emergency police services, like an unplowed street.