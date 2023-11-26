Watch Now
Snowmakers give mother nature a hand in ski country

Holiday Valley hopes to open on Friday
Dash Hegeman
Posted at 9:47 PM, Nov 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-25 21:47:09-05

BUFFALO, NT (WKBW) — Snowmaking crews are busy lending mother nature a helping hand at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville.

The machines are running whenever temperatures allow in the hopes of opening the resort as early as Friday.

Crews are concentrating their efforts on Yodeler, Mardi Gras and the Candy Cane loop.

All new this season is the six person Mardi Gras chairlift which will be ready to go on opening day.

We'll keep you posted once we get confirmation on when Holiday Valley will open for a new year of skiing and snowboarding.

