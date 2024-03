BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's an event that's growing in popularity among snowboarders from across the region.

The 6th annual Boardroom Banked was held at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville Sunday.

This friendly competition is the brainchild of the Boardroom Snowboard Shop.

More than 100 riders took part this year, with some cool prizes on the line.

Boardroom Banked is also a fundraiser to help build a new inclusive playground in the Village of Ellicottville.