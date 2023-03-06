Snowboarders take over Holiday Valley for charity

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's the sweet success of an event that's growing in popularity among snowboarders from across the region.

The 5th annual Boardroom Banked was held Sunday at the Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville.

This friendly competition is the brainchild of the Boardroom Snowboard Shop.

Roughly 140 riders took part this year, with some cool prizes on the line.

Boardroom Banked is a fundraiser for PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

Organizers say everyone taking part, or just hanging out to watch, helped raise about $5,000 this year.