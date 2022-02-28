Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Snowboarders get ready for Boardroom Banked at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville

This year's beneficiary is the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative
boardroom.jpg
The Boardroom Snowboard Shop
boardroom.jpg
Posted at 9:54 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 21:54:55-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's time to get ready for the 4th annual Boardroom Banked event at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville.

It's a banked slalom on Champagne on Sunday, March 6 that pits 125 riders against each other for the best time on a hand-dug course.

Snowboarders across 4 divisions will have the times of their best 2 of 3 runs to try and take the crown.

Registration gets you 3 runs, lunch, a drink and goody bag.

Prizes will be given out throughout the day, with trophies for the top 3 times in each division.

Competitors will receive a special face mask that will double as a competitor bib, and DJ Tyler Swift will be spinning tracks to keep the vibe happening all day long.

This year's beneficiary is the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, a WNY based organization that helps families dealing with the difficulties of pediatric cancer.

The Boardroom Snowboard Shop is a proud sponsor of the event.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!