Snowboarders get ready for Boardroom Banked at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's time to get ready for the 4th annual Boardroom Banked event at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville.

It's a banked slalom on Champagne on Sunday, March 6 that pits 125 riders against each other for the best time on a hand-dug course.

Snowboarders across 4 divisions will have the times of their best 2 of 3 runs to try and take the crown.

Registration gets you 3 runs, lunch, a drink and goody bag.

Prizes will be given out throughout the day, with trophies for the top 3 times in each division.

Competitors will receive a special face mask that will double as a competitor bib, and DJ Tyler Swift will be spinning tracks to keep the vibe happening all day long.

This year's beneficiary is the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, a WNY based organization that helps families dealing with the difficulties of pediatric cancer.

The Boardroom Snowboard Shop is a proud sponsor of the event.