Snow dig out continues on Thanksgiving and South Buffalo neighbors didn't let that ruin plans

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The snow dig out continues on Thanksgiving but doesn't ruin plans for the neighbors of South Buffalo.

South Buffalo resident Michael Holewka started his Thanksgiving by digging out his driveway and side walks.

"I couldn't get home all weekend so thats what I'm doing today," Holewka said.

Even though the cold and wet work consumed him, he said he wasn't letting this ruin his holiday.

"I'll go with my daughter and son and we're going to have Thanksgiving dinner together later," he said.

Other neighbors also worked to remove snow from their homes and cars just like Raul Torres.

"I dug out the family cars over here and I started at 7, Torres said. "It was tough at first. I've been through hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes you name it I've been through them. And I've always said that at least in Buffalo it snows and I can go out and shovel."

In the midst of the snow clean up both Torres and Holewka allowed the Thanksgiving spirit to warm them up.

"I'm thankful for my family first and that I am over cancer," Torres said.

Holewka noted that he is thankful for his family and to just be alive.