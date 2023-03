BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — How about an outdoor concert in the snow?

That's exactly what happened Saturday night at the Holiday Valley resort in Ellicottville.

A light fluffy snow fell during the Rail Rider Jamboree.

Dark Star Orchestra headlined the show, which featured four other bands as well.

The event featured many local vendors and beer tastings in the base camp parking lot.

Holiday Valley says the resort picked up more than 8 inches of snow.