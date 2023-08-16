Sneaker drive underway to help underserved children in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several organizers in Buffalo are getting together to host the fifth annual sneaker drive for Buffalo city kids just weeks before the new school year begins.

A Buffalo foster mom Leah Angel Daniel who’s been working in the foster care system for over 20 years tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that she’s used to scrambling to get kids ready for school.

“Things are pricey. Things are picked over,” Daniel says. “With the work that I do within the foster care system there are a lot of underserved forgotten youth who just do not have the things that they need and when it comes time in the beginning of the school year it’s very stressful.”

But there are groups like “The Galactic Tribe” stepping up to help by putting on their annual sneaker drive for the underserved youth in Buffalo.

They say it warms their hearts knowing they’re helping parents save hundreds of dollars on shoes for their kids.

“Words can’t even explain just seeing the mother cry saying thank you and the kids smiling ear to ear is priceless, so we look forward to it again,” says DQ Grant, Executive Director of The Galactic Tribe.

Last year the organization gave away 250 pairs of shoes to families.

“The numbers we can expect for them to go up but again whatever amount we get is the amount we’re going to give away,” says Anthony Pierce, Program Director of The Galactic Tribe. “Because we want to make sure that everybody walks away with something.”

They say the donated shoes will be sanitized.

“This Saturday different organizations are volunteering their time to clean the shoes off and making them look real nice,” says Pierce. “We don’t want to present them dirty.”

There’s also a bonus to this drive.

“The MONA House will be at the giveaway event to give away kits to help find missing children so parents will have a kit just in case a child goes missing,” he says.

Meanwhile people like Leah Angel Daniel say you shouldn’t be ashamed of going to these giveaway events if you need help making ends meet.

“And please don’t feel ashamed or embarrassed about needing something for your kids or even for yourself so that everybody is successful for the school year,” she says.

Aug. 18 is the last day to donate new and lightly-worn sneakers to the six drop off locations listed below:

Doris Records Inc.

286 E. Ferry Ave

King Urban Life Center

938 Genesee St

Ground Control

569 Elmwood Ave

Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church

641 Masten Ave

Bridge Studios NY

604 Hertel Ave

TREND UP

95 Allen St

Saturday, Aug. 26 is the sneaker drive that will take place at the King Urban Life Center at 938 Genesee Street from 12 pm to 5 pm.