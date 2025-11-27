ATTICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stopped in Attica on Wednesday to announce a bill he has sponsored to reverse 'The One Big Beautiful Bills' spending changes to SNAP.

"Millions of Americans will be deprived of food throughout the country, tens of thousands here in Western New York," Schumer said.

WKBW

A grave warning as changes to the SNAP federal food benefits loom as a result of President Trump's 'The One Big Beautiful Bill.'

Trump signed that bill into law back in July. Whitehouse.gov says, "The One Big Beautiful Bill protects and strengthens SNAP."

Parts of the bill add stricter requirements to qualify for SNAP, limit benefits for non-U.S. citizens and increase penalties for states handing benefits out to those who are ineligible.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP FILE - President Donald Trump signs his signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts at the White House, July 4, 2025, in Washington, surrounded by members of Congress. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Last year, New York State had a 14.09% error rate, 12.65% of which were overpayments, according to the USDA.

Reports say those changes would reduce federal spending by around $187 billion.

"That's why I am here, to announce my new bill. I'm putting in legislation to reverse the cuts," Schumer said. "So why cut this program? It’s just mean. It’s just vicious. SNAP is survival for over 42 million Americans."

WATCH: 'SNAP is survival': Sen. Schumer announces bill to reverse SNAP spending changes

'SNAP is survival': Sen. Schumer announces bill to reverse SNAP spending changes

Schumer said at a press conference at the St. Vincent Depaul food pantry in Attica that the 'Restoring Food Security for American Families and Farmers Act' has support.

"A good number of republican senators told me that they want to vote for it and some might even co-sponsor it," he said.

“Schumer is working overtime trying to spin his way out of the disaster he created with his 43-day shutdown. The truth is not one penny was cut from SNAP—we simply instituted common sense 20-hour per week work requirements for able-bodied, working age adults. Republicans are undoing the reckless tax and spend policies that destroyed our economy and for the first time in years, inflation is cooling and prices are dropping. Instead of spending his time on dishonest political stunts, he should be working with us to deliver relief for hardworking taxpayers.” Congressman Nick Langworthy (R-NY23)

So far, no Republicans have co-sponsored that bill.

It is unclear when those changes to SNAP will take effect.