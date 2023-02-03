SNAP benefits stolen recently for multiple people in Niagara County, Governor looks to reimburse

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Financial help could be on the way for New Yorkers whose food insecurity benefits were compromised. In her proposed budget, Governor Kathy Hochul announced reimbursements for any New Yorker who had their SNAP benefits (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) stolen by card skimming.

Card skimming is when hackers put an illegal device on a credit card slot, allowing them to steal your payment information. The governor says this is happening when unsuspecting New Yorkers swipe their EBT cards as well.

Niagara County Social Services Commissioner Meghan Lutz said there has been multiple EBT card skimming cases lately.

“When we learn an EBT card has been hacked, we have to report that to the New York State Office of Temporary Disability Assistance," said Lutz.

Here are ways you can avoid card skimming:



Inspect the card machine or ATM for any overlay that may hide parts of the machine

Inspect for any glue marks, damaged loose parts and hidden cameras on the machine

Shield the pin code with your hand when entering, and even change it often

Don't share your pin

Keep track of any charges you didn’t make

Many New Yorkers have been receiving hundreds of additional dollars in snap benefits since the pandemic, that emergency allotment will end after February. In March SNAP benefits return to pre-pandemic allotments.

According to New York State, as of October of 2022, more than 2.8 million New Yorkers rely on SNAP. Erie County has the most people dependent on it, with almost 143,000 people.

For more information you can contact your local department of social services.