SNAP benefit cuts will begin in March

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A pandemic lifeline that so many Western New Yorkers rely on will come to an end after February. At the beginning of the pandemic, recipients were receiving emergency allotments of $95 or more in monthly benefits. Congress temporarily increased these benefits because of Covid-19, but after February's payment, that emergency allotment will end.

The allotment automatically gave families and individuals the maximum amount of benefits for their household size for grocery shopping. If a family of four, for example, qualified for $400/month before the pandemic, then this program gave them an additional $539. Now, that extra assistance is set to end by March 1st.

The following resources below can help you if you have any questions regarding SNAP benefits or see if you are qualified for an increase in benefits: