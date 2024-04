AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A pilot suffered minor injuries after his small plane flipped over Wednesday afternoon in Amherst.

According to New York State Police, the pilot, 82, was attempting takeoff at the Clarence Aerodrome Airport on Transit Road when the front tire of his single-engine plane sank in the mud, causing the plane to flip over.

The pilot was taken to ECMC for treatment.