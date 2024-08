ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A small plane has crashed at the Jamestown Regional Airport in Town of Ellicott.

The plane went down at 10:12 a.m. on Turner Road, according to Chautauqua County Media Information Officer Justin Gould. Turner Road circles the airport.

Pictures and video posted on social media show black smoke rising from the area.

There is no confirmed information on the number of people who were on board the plane or the condition of the pilot.

This is a developing story.