Small Business Assoc. to give federal assistance to WNY residents, businesses affected by Christmas blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Tuesday that the U.S. Small Business Administration will offer federal assistance to Western New Yorkers affected by the Christmas blizzard last December.

Residents and businesses are now eligible to apply for low-interest loans to help alleviate some of the devastation caused by the snow event, which dropped multiple feet of snow and brought hurricane-force winds to the area.

"My heart breaks for the families who lost loved ones during this once-in-a-generation blizzard that wreaked havoc on my hometown of Buffalo, and the lasting impacts of the storm have not gone away," Hochul said. "New Yorkers who suffered infrastructure damages as a result of the storm will now be able to access services from the U.S. Small Business Administration. These critical resources, in addition to our request for President Biden's approval for a Major Disaster Declaration, will help provide necessary assistance for our local communities still recovering."

The following groups will be eligible for Small Business Administration disaster loans:

Homeowners: up to $200,000 to repair their primary residence

Homeowners & renters: up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property

Business owners: up to $2,000,000 for the replacement of real property, inventories, machinery, equipment, and other physical losses

Business and non-profits: Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $200,000,000 to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume after a disaster.

You can apply for a loan, and find more information about the application, here.

The deadline to return applications regarding physical property damage is April 28, 2023. The deadline to return applications regarding economic injury is Nov. 27, 2023.

