Small arsenal of weapons, ammunition seized in search at a Niagara Falls home

WKBW/NFPD
The Niagara Falls Police Department seized more than two dozen guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition while executing a search warrant Monday.
Posted at 1:54 AM, Apr 06, 2021
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Police Department says it has seized more than two dozen guns, many without serial numbers, in a search.

Detectives with the department's Narcotics and Intelligence Division executed the warrant Monday morning at Alfred M. Bax's on 78th Street.

Police say they seized 13 handguns, nine rifles and three sawed-off shotguns, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition and other various gun components that were ready for assembly.

According to police, many of the guns seized were so-called "ghost guns," meaning they were homemade and therefore did not have identifying serial numbers.

Detectives say they also found a small amount of narcotics, suspected to be cocaine, in the house.

Bax is charged with several felony counts of criminal weapon possession.

