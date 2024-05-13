Watch Now
Slow Roll Buffalo kicks off weekly community bike rides

Posted at 6:38 AM, May 13, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Later today, Slow Roll Buffalo's Monday Night Community Rides are returning to Downtown Buffalo and honoring our neighbors we lost.

The organization is kicking off its weekly rides with its "Roswell Park Outreach and Engagement Center Ride."

The ride starts at 6:30p.m. at Roswell's Outreach and Engagement Center on Michigan Avenue, before traveling to the Jefferson Avenue Corridor in the Coldsprings neighborhood.

There, bikers will ride a "Mile of Silence" for our neighbors killed in the Tops mass shooting two years ago.

You can register for tonight's ride and find more information about the community bike rides here.

