Slow Roll Buffalo honors one of their own with special holiday ride

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Members of Buffalo's biking community are honoring one of their own with a special "Snow Roll" ride.

Slow Roll Buffalo typically holds public bike rides through the City of Buffalo every week throughout the summer. During the winter months, they limit their group rides to once a month and call them "Snow Rides."

December's Snow Ride was dedicated to Lydia Sobczyk, a leader within Buffalo Slow Roll who passed away recently.

"She's much beloved by the squad," says Buffalo Slow Roll rider Rick Lesniak. "A really sweet person who had a very difficult year."

Lesniak says this event was a way to keep her spirit alive by exchanging stories and memories they had with Lydia.

"That's the best way to remember people," says Lesniak. "Their body may not be with us any longer but their spirit lives on in our thoughts and in our memories and the stories we share."

A GoFundMe was created to help Lydia's family pay for funeral services. You can find a link to that here.