Slow Roll Buffalo back in action in May

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Slow Roll Buffalo will be back in action next month with its Monday evening community bike rides.

The organization's 2020 season, which was stunted by the pandemic, is set to resume a full schedule beginning May 3 at Big Ditch Brewing Company.

For now, Slow Roll is releasing only the first half of its six-month season, in anticipation of changing regulations later in the year. Masks will still be required and bikers will be split into smaller groups with staggered start times.

Slow Roll Monday nights will start at 6:30pm on a 10-mile round-trip ride with two stops to regroup and learn about different parts of Buffalo.

“Slow Roll is going back to basics,” said Slow Roll Buffalo co-founder and board president Anthony Caferro. “We’ll look a lot like our first rides back in 2014-15 - smaller groups, hosted by local businesses, connecting communities by bike.”

May 3rd - Big Ditch Brewing Company

May 10th - The Terrace at Delaware Park

May 17th - Zone One Entertainment Complex

May 24th - Central Park Grill

May 31st - Liberty Hound

June 7th - Olivencia Community Center

June 14th - Buffalo Irish Center

June 21st - Je Ne Sais Quoi

June 28th - Community Beer Works

July 5th - The Cave

July 12th - Groove Lounge

July 19th - Five Points Bakery

July 26th - Kerns Ave Bowling Center

