Slow Roll Buffalo announces 2022 summer schedule

Posted at 12:00 AM, Apr 26, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of Buffalo's most popular summer events is back and has announced its full lineup.

Slow Roll Buffalo unveiled its full schedule of events for the 2022 season. It's the first time Slow Roll has announced its full lineup of events in three years; COVID-19 hampered its scheduling in 2020 and 2021.

The Slow Roll bike rides through various Buffalo neighborhoods are set to start back up Monday, May 2, at the Dnipro Ukrainian Center and will run Mondays until October 31.

Organizers have more than 50 events, including the Slow Rolls, planned for that time frame and they hope that the Slow Roll will only grow in 2022.

"It's amazing," said Slow Roll Board of Directors President Janelle Brooks. "We are hoping to see an increase in our numbers this year because individuals are more comfortable. We're just hoping to get out and touch communities."

