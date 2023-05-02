Slow Roll Buffalo 2023 kicks off

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Slow Roll Buffalo kicked off it's 10th year into gear Monday.
It marked the first of 27 straight free and inclusive Monday night community bike rides in the City of Buffalo and beyond.
From now through October, bikers of all ages and skill levels can take part in Slow Roll rides.
Each weekly ride is about 10 miles and is guided by trained volunteers.
At every finish line, there is an after party with food, drinks and music.
Minors under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
No gas guzzlers or training wheels are permitted.
Rides will only be canceled in the event of lightning.
A one-time annual registration is required either online or on site before the ride.
You canregister here.
Ride Schedule:
- Mon. May 1 @ 6:30 p.m. - Season-Opening Ride, Niagara Square
- Mon. May 8 @ 6:30 p.m. - Buffalo Bike Bloc Ride, Top Guns Motorcycle Club
- Mon. May 15 @ 6:30 p.m. - Truth and Reconciliation Ride, Em Tea Coffee Cup Cafe:
- Happening one day after the anniversary of the 5/14 attack on Jefferson Avenue, this ride starts at the host of last year's canceled ride that was instead turned into a pop-up food distribution site.
- This ride will feature a stop at Tops on Jefferson Avenue where riders will hear from Dr. Henry Louis Taylor, director of the Center for Urban Studies at the University at Buffalo.
- Mon. May 29 @ 6:30 p.m. - Memorial Day Ride, Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park
- Mon. June 5 @ 6:30 p.m. - What’s the News Ride, The Challenger Community News
- Mon. June 12 @ 6:30 p.m. - Public Land Ride, Bailey-Dartmouth Community Garden
- Mon. June 19 @ 6:30 p.m. - Juneteenth Ride, Broderick Park
- Mon. June 26 @ 6:30 p.m. - ONE8FIFTY Ride, Ship Canal Commons
- Mon. July 3 @ 6:30 p.m. - Let Freedom Ride, Tow Path Park
- Mon. July 10 @ 6:30 p.m. - One Road Ride, Carlton Street
- Mon. July 17 @ 6:30 p.m. - Clean Air Ride, Norfolk Avenue
- Mon. July 24 @ 6:30 p.m. - Queen City Jazz Ride, Lafayette Square
- Mon. July 31 @ 6:30 p.m. - Block Clubs Ride, Walden Park
- Mon. August 7 @ 6:30 p.m. - Imperial Life Ride, Butler Park
- Mon. August 14 @ 6:30 p.m. - FreeThem Ride, Buffalo History Museum
- Mon. August 21 @ 6:30 p.m. - Waterkeeper Ride, Trinidad Park
- Mon. August 28 @ 6:30 p.m. - Back to School Ride, Houghton Park
- Mon. September 4 @ 6:30 p.m. - Labor Day Ride, Eugene V. Debs Hall
- Mon. September 11 @ 6:30 p.m. - First Responders Ride, Buffalo Fire Museum
- Mon. September 18 @ 6:30 p.m. - Ralph Wilson Park Ride, Kleinhans Music Hall
- Mon. September 25 @ 6:30 p.m. - New Good Neighbors Ride, Buffalo Maritime Center
- Mon. October 2 @ 6:00 p.m. - Redline Ride, Broadway Market
- Mon. October 9 @ 6:00 p.m. - Indigenous People’s Day Ride, Augustin Olivencia Community Center
- Mon. October 16 @ 6:00 p.m. - Habitat For Humanity Ride, Buffalo Irish Center
- Mon. October 23 @ 6:00 p.m. - Riverline Ride, BriarBrothers Brewing Company
- Mon. October 30 @ 6:00 p.m. - Season Finale Ride, Community Beer Works