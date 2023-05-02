Watch Now
Slow Roll Buffalo 2023 kicks off

Posted at 6:32 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 06:55:36-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Slow Roll Buffalo kicked off it's 10th year into gear Monday.

It marked the first of 27 straight free and inclusive Monday night community bike rides in the City of Buffalo and beyond.

From now through October, bikers of all ages and skill levels can take part in Slow Roll rides.

Each weekly ride is about 10 miles and is guided by trained volunteers.

At every finish line, there is an after party with food, drinks and music.

Minors under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

No gas guzzlers or training wheels are permitted.

Rides will only be canceled in the event of lightning.

A one-time annual registration is required either online or on site before the ride.

You canregister here.

Ride Schedule:

