Sleep in Heavenly Peace Buffalo building beds so kids in the community have a good place to lay their heads

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace Buffalo chapter is working to make sure as many kids as possible have a good place to lay their heads for bed. This organization collects donations, builds beds, and delivers them to families.

They provide bunk beds or single beds to children ages 3 to 17 and all the preparations take place at the Eastern Hills Mall.

Executive Board Member Betsy DiVita said this initiative is so important because a good night's rest should be available for any and everyone.

"Getting a good night's sleep is good for everyone, especially kids. It helps with their mental capacity their physical capacity - so we feel every kid should have a great place to sleep a comfy little bed to sleep in a place of their own," DiVita said.

"So that's what we're trying to provide. Our mission is no kid sleeps on the floor in our town."

President Jerry Sheldon shared his drive to execute this labor of love are the kids smiles when they arrive.

"Every child deserves a chance at a good life and in child development they need nutrition and a good night's sleep," Sheldon said.

"And I can tell you from the many many hundreds of deliveries I've done, most of these kids have a huge disadvantage because they don't have a good place to sleep."

The organization's big build is Saturday. Organizers said the goal is to build 100 beds which will add to the over 2,700 already made and delivered.

If you are interested in volunteering or are in need of a bed click this link.

