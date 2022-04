BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cyclists, mark your calendars, The Buffalo Skyride is returning this summer.

You'll be seeing a whole lot of pedal power along Buffalo's Outer Harbor come Sunday, August 14, that's when the popular bike ride is returning for 2022.

GoBike Buffalo is expanding the route this year, you can check out the new map and register by clicking here.

Registration is $32.00 for GoBike members, $40.00 for non-members. Children ages 5-17 are $20.00.